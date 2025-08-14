North Leamington School Celebrate outstanding A Level Results
NLS will have representation at both Oxford and Cambridge universities in 2025 and the whole community extends its congratulations to Luke and Oliver! A number of students are taking up prestigious apprenticeships with local and national employers while the vast majority of students have successfully secured their preferred university choices. NLS students are set to embark on a diverse range of degree courses in subjects as varied as Psychology, Midwifery, Textile Design, History, Biomedical Science, Maths, Law, Philosophy, Zoology. All of this and more will be undertaken at more local organisations (e.g. Warwick, Coventry) or more further afield (e.g. Cardiff, Durham, Exeter, York).
Steve Taylor (Head of Sixth Form) said: "The progress of this terrific group of young people has been superb and will again see us performing at the very top of both the county and country. This excellence reflects not only the knowledge, skill and determination of our students: it represents also their collaboration with parents, carers, staff and others - working so well as a team really helps secure terrific individual results and paves the way for so many choices about exciting futures. Well done all!"
To all our Year 13 students: today’s huge successes are richly deserved and, while you will be much-missed, we know your time at NLS has been well-spent and that your futures will be exciting ones. Good luck!"