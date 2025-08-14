North Leamington School Celebrate outstanding A Level Results

North Leamington School are delighted to celebrate with Year 13 students as they achieved truly outstanding A Level and BTEC results! This year’s impressive results include an overall pass rate of 99% whilst, 65% of all A Level grades achieved were A*-B. Mike Lowdell (Headteacher) paid testimony to all involved: "Whatever the destination, we know that the concerted efforts of all will mean that these students will be well-equipped to be a success in their next step. As always we are so proud of our students efforts, we wish them all the luck in their future endeavours.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NLS will have representation at both Oxford and Cambridge universities in 2025 and the whole community extends its congratulations to Luke and Oliver! A number of students are taking up prestigious apprenticeships with local and national employers while the vast majority of students have successfully secured their preferred university choices. NLS students are set to embark on a diverse range of degree courses in subjects as varied as Psychology, Midwifery, Textile Design, History, Biomedical Science, Maths, Law, Philosophy, Zoology. All of this and more will be undertaken at more local organisations (e.g. Warwick, Coventry) or more further afield (e.g. Cardiff, Durham, Exeter, York).

Steve Taylor (Head of Sixth Form) said: "The progress of this terrific group of young people has been superb and will again see us performing at the very top of both the county and country. This excellence reflects not only the knowledge, skill and determination of our students: it represents also their collaboration with parents, carers, staff and others - working so well as a team really helps secure terrific individual results and paves the way for so many choices about exciting futures. Well done all!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To all our Year 13 students: today’s huge successes are richly deserved and, while you will be much-missed, we know your time at NLS has been well-spent and that your futures will be exciting ones. Good luck!"