Fleet Street writer wins award with Stratford novel
His book, Heir To Murder, was published in December last year by The Book Folks, a publisher specialising in crime fiction. It is mainly set in the villages around Stratford-upon-Avon.
Tony, who currently lives in Bexley, Kent, said: “I entered for the awards several months ago, never expecting to win as there are so many crime novels being produced every day and I was up against some stiff competition from across the world.
“I was totally astonished when the organisers said I had won in the police procedurals category.”
Heir To Murder is the fifth book in a series set in the West Midlands featuring DCI Gavin Roscoe, an experienced detective and family man, and his sergeant, law graduate and resourceful problem-solver Sunita Roy.
The novel begins when a long-suffering neighbour of loud music fan Miles Kenworth bursts into his flat to complain. He is shocked to find the peer of the realm’s son lying in a pool of blood.
Since the furious neighbour is found standing over the body, police think they have an open and shut case. But astute Detective Sergeant Sunita Roy refuses to accept the obvious and probes more deeply to reveal the truth.
Jeffrey Keen, president of sponsors American Book Fest in Los Angeles, said: “ Winners and finalists were announced in over seventy genre-specific categories. Awards were presented for titles published in 2022 to 2024. Congratulations to all of the winners and finalists for their much-deserved recognition.”
Tony’s book is available as an ebook or paperback through Amazon. The sixth book in his Midlands crime series is due to be published shortly.
As yet untitled, it concerns a robbery at the mansion home of a Premier League footballer.
He has also written a published thriller set in London called Seat 97, in which a Greenwich journalist investigates a murder at the Royal Albert Hall, and two novels set in Kent have also been released.
Tony first developed a love of writing at the age of nine when he produced a magazine at his junior school in Sevenoaks, Kent. A few years later, his local vicar in Tunbridge Wells staged his play based on the Biblical story of Naboth's Vineyard. At Hull University, Tony was judged Time-Life Magazine student journalist of the year in 1971.
