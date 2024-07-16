Leamington Spa Photographic Society: Rainbow Challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How many ways can a group of photographers find to interpret the colours of the rainbow?

That was the challenge facing ten members of Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s Style Group.

And the result of their efforts will form a colourful grid of pictures as the centrepiece of the group’s ‘Work in Progress’ exhibition which runs from Thursday August 1 until Sunday August 4 at Leamington’s All Saints Parish Church.

A image interpreting the colours of the rainbow from the Style Group's 'Take Ten' display

The ‘Take Ten’ grid will feature the work of ten photographers interpreting the seven colours of the rainbow – red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet – plus black, white and the international Pantone colour of the year, ‘peach fuzz.’

One group member found all ten colours adorning vibrantly-painted beach huts along the Kent coast, while others took their inspiration from flowers, cars or more random subjects.

In addition to the Take Ten display, the free-to-enter exhibition will include panels of work by individual members of the Style Group.

Those cover subjects as wide-ranging as diptychs, Arctic Norway, the vivid colours of India, eye-catching abstracts created from smartphone images, atmospheric landscapes and seascapes and more down-to-earth street photographs.

Red from the 'Take Ten' colours of the rainbow display

Group co-ordinator Stefan Shillington remarked: “It never ceases to amaze me how many ways Style Group members find to interpret the subjects of the Take Ten challenge, which has become a prime feature of our annual Work in Progress exhibition.

“And with their own individual panels, members have complete freedom to express themselves in whatever way they want. The results are as much a surprise to us as to exhibition visitors.”

The exhibition is open from 12.00 to 5.30 on Thursday August 1, 10.30 to 5.30 on Friday August 2 and Saturday August 3, and 12.00 to 5pm on Sunday August 4.