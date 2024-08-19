Put your best foot forward and explore Draycote Water’s walking trails

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Walkers are being urged to put their best foot forward to explore a range of routes and the stunning surroundings of Severn Trent’s Draycote Water.

The visitor site can be found in the heart of Warwickshire, was built back in 1969 and is the biggest body of water in Warwickshire.

Hugely popular with all ages, it hosts an array of events and activities such as watersports, as well as being a haven for wildlife and perfect for twitchers looking for a bit of birdwatching.

Draycote Water

But the other attraction that brings everyone in is Draycote’s trails that take in the whole site and are perfect for a steady stroll, bracing walk or even a run, meaning there is something for everyone.

The site also plays host to a number of running events for people to take part in throughout the year.

Draycote’s trails include the:

Hensborough Trail- A short loop that will take you through our Country Park giving you fantastic views across the reservoir. Teeming with butterflies through the summer, with regular sightings of kestrels, sparrow hawks and green woodpeckers this dog friendly route is perfect for nature lovers.

Dam Trial – a 1.8-mile walk, this is a medium-length trail that gives some of the experience of the Reservoir Loop for those who don’t wish to go so far. This is the easiest and most accessible trail.

Reservoir Trail – a 5-mile walk where people can go for a run or get your bike and helmet and cycle all the way around the reservoir. The smooth, level road is suitable for pushchairs and wheelchairs so the whole family can enjoy it together. You’ll hear the noisy calls of gulls swooping over the open water and maybe catch a glimpse of kestrels and buzzards hunting small prey.

The Reservoir and Dam Trail are accessible routes at Draycote. Dogs are welcome on our Hensborough Trail and in the Country Park but our Reservoir and Dam Trail are dog free walks.

Donna Marshall, Visitor Engagement Manager at Severn Trent, said: “Draycote is the perfect location if you want to get out and about in nature, get some exercise in the great outdoors and take in some of the most amazing views.

“With a number of trails there is something to suit everyone, making it the perfect place to visit whether you are a fitness fanatic or a family looking for a day out.”

As part of the water company’s ‘Days Out’ campaign this summer, people can win a £100 Virgin Experience Days Voucher by simply taking a photo of themselves enjoying the great outdoors.

The competition comes as Severn Trent has launched new treasure maps, one for each region, which pinpoint a whole host of fun and low-cost attractions that families can pay a visit to over the holidays.

The treasure maps can be downloaded from the Severn Trent website for free and provide fun for youngsters, but also helps them enjoy the great outdoors, learn more about local nature, and provide them with some summer entertainment.

All people must do is visit either a visitor site, or local green community space listed on their treasure map, take a photo of you enjoying a summer experience in nature, and then upload it to Instagram with the hashtag #STYourLocalTreasure and/or tag the Severn Trent official Instagram account @severntrent. Please be aware that accounts must be public in order for them to view an entry.

Closing date for the competition is 2nd September 2024 at midnight.

For further information about Draycote, all of Severn Trent’s other visitor sites and activities that are taking place visit www.stwater.co.uk/our-visitor-sites

To find the treasure maps and more details about the photography competition visit www.stwater.co.uk/wonderful-on-tap/best-of-summer