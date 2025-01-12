The Arts Society, Rugby
Thursday 23rd January, Benn Hall at 7.30 From Rome to Kent- The Baroque Style in English Furniture an illustrated and informative talk by Janusz - Karczewski-Slowikowski
Join us at the warm and comfy Benn Hall to discover how furniture styles in Rome became a "must have" in the homes of rich, English gentry given by leading expert, Janusz - Karczewski-Slowikowski.
THURSDAY 23rd JANUARY 7.30 pm Benn Hall
Members free Visitors £8.00 Students £2.00
Charity number 517475
For further details www.theartsocietyrugby.org.uk
Doors open 7pm