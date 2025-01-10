The Autism & ADHD Advocates CIC Launches Programs for Adults and Young People in Coventry & Warwickshire to screen for ADHD

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Autism & ADHD Advocates CIC is proud to announce the launch of two innovative programs aimed at supporting individuals in Coventry and Warwickshire.

These initiatives focus on helping adult men and young people aged 14–25 explore the possibility of ADHD, understand its impact on mental health, and build strategies for greater self-awareness and resilience.

The Adult Men’s Mental Health Program is specifically designed for men who are part of an existing men’s mental health group. The program offers ADHD screenings to identify the likelihood of ADHD, followed by online group support sessions. These sessions help participants interpret their results, explore the link between ADHD and depression, and connect with others in a supportive and stigma-free environment.

“This program recognises the importance of reaching men who are already engaging with mental health support,” said Sarah-Jane McGarry, founder of The Autism & ADHD Advocates CIC. “By providing targeted ADHD screening and guidance, we’re helping men better understand themselves and empowering them to thrive.”

ADHD Screening for 14-25 yr olds in C&W

Building on this effort, the organisation is also launching a Youth Pilot Program for individuals aged 14–25. This program offers ADHD screenings, executive functioning assessments, and online group support. The sessions will help participants interpret their results, identify strengths and challenges, and develop practical strategies for managing ADHD-related difficulties.

“Our youth program complements the work we’re doing with adults,” McGarry added. “By providing support to younger people, we aim to foster early understanding of ADHD and reduce stigma, equipping them with tools to navigate life with confidence.”

Key Features of Both Programs:ADHD Screening: Identifying the possibility of ADHD in participants.Executive Functioning Assessment (Youth Program): Helping participants create a personalised profile of their cognitive strengths and weaknesses.Online Group Support: Guiding participants in understanding their results and building tailored strategies.Focus on Mental Health: Addressing the links between ADHD and challenges like depression, anxiety, and emotional regulation.Applications for the youth pilot program must be submitted by 31/01/2025, as it begins on 1st February 2025. The adult men’s program is ongoing and open to members of existing men’s mental health groups.

Both initiatives aim to empower participants to better understand themselves and foster community connections. Insights gained from these programs will also inform broader efforts to improve ADHD understanding and support in schools and communities.

For more information or to apply, please contact: Sarah-Jane McGarryThe Autism & ADHD Advocates CIC at [email protected].