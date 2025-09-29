UK gyms are set to get even more accessible, with new towns and rural areas joining the fitness boom 💪

Budget gym chain PureGym plans up to 60 new UK locations by the end of 2025

The expansion targets smaller towns, rural areas, and major cities

It has already opened 34 gyms this year, including four last Friday

New upgrades include women-only workout spaces and ‘shape zones’ with lighter weights

The move reflects a rising demand for affordable, flexible, 24/7 fitness options

A British fitness chain has revealed plans to accelerate its expansion across the UK expansion, aiming to open up to 60 new gyms by the end of 2025.

PureGym, known for its 24/7 access and contract-free memberships, has already launched 34 new locations this year, with four opening just last Friday (September 26).

Rebecca Passmore, Chief Operating Officer at PureGym, said that the company's business model resonates in an era where people are placing greater importance on their health and wellbeing, while also seeking value for money.

PureGym plans up to 60 new UK locations by the end of 2025 (Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

It is targeting not just big cities but also smaller towns and rural areas, and in addition to expanding its portfolio of gyms, the company is investing in enhancing its existing facilities.

Recent upgrades include the introduction of women-only workout spaces and "shape zones" featuring lighter weights, catering to the growing popularity of strength training among members.

PureGym launched in the UK in 2009, with a commitment to affordability, accessibility, and continuous improvement.

It also operates internationally, and is owned by Leonard Green & Partners, KKR, and members of the group’s management team. It has grown alongside competitors like The Gym Group, tapping into the increasing demand for affordable, flexible fitness options.

Where could new PureGym facilities open?

A list of locations that could see new PureGym facilities has not been made public, but the company has said it plans to focus on underserved areas, including rural towns and smaller cities, to make fitness more accessible to a broader audience.

Its expansion comes at a time when the UK's low-cost gym sector is experiencing significant growth.

Between 2019 and 2024, the number of budget gyms in towns with populations of 10,000 to 75,000 more than doubled, indicating a strong consumer demand for affordable fitness options.

