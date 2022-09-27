Hillmorton's Co-op undergoes £765k refurbishment - and will now include new drink machines and bread from a Rugby-based bakery
The money has been used to buy indoor seating and a workstation bench with wireless charging
Hillmorton's Co-op has undergone a £765,000 refurbishment - and will now include new drink machines and bread from a Rugby-based bakery.
The money has been used to buy indoor seating and a workstation bench with wireless charging, as well as a hot drinks machine from Northamptonshire-based Bewiched and the Society’s Local @ Heart range, featuring goods from local producers, including Rugby-based bakery John Dwyer, Birmingham-based A W Lashford & Son and Worcestershire-based Mudwalls.
There are also frozen drinks machines such as Coke, Fanta, Tango Ice blast and Hershey’s alongside Reese’s hot chocolate.
The retailer is set to make a donation to Hillmorton Primary School to celebrate the launch of the newly-refurbished store.
Steve Browne, general manager of the Society’s food division, said: “We are excited to welcome our members and customers through the doors of our new look Hillmorton store which is celebrating its 140th year."