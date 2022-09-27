Hillmorton's Co-op undergoes £765k refurbishment - and will now include new drink machines and bread from a Rugby-based bakery

Paul Elverson (vice president of the Heart of England Co-operative Society), Gary Haigh (director), Clive Miles (president), Ali Kurji (chief executive), Ian Pepall (head of central operations), Colin Brown (director), Scott Arlidge (director) with pupils from Hillmorton Primary School.

Hillmorton's Co-op has undergone a £765,000 refurbishment - and will now include new drink machines and bread from a Rugby-based bakery.

The money has been used to buy indoor seating and a workstation bench with wireless charging, as well as a hot drinks machine from Northamptonshire-based Bewiched and the Society’s Local @ Heart range, featuring goods from local producers, including Rugby-based bakery John Dwyer, Birmingham-based A W Lashford & Son and Worcestershire-based Mudwalls.

There are also frozen drinks machines such as Coke, Fanta, Tango Ice blast and Hershey’s alongside Reese’s hot chocolate.

The retailer is set to make a donation to Hillmorton Primary School to celebrate the launch of the newly-refurbished store.

