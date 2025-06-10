Open Farm Sunday 2025 cultivates more meaningful connections

Open Farm Sunday logo

Open Farm Sunday, the nation’s flagship annual event celebrating British farming, has seen a surge in host farms taking part this year, with 270 events taking place across England, Scotland and Wales – a 20% increase on last year.

Managed by LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) since it began in 2006, the day welcomed an estimated 200,000 visitors, helping them to develop deeper connections with the land, food, and the farmers who produce it.

Open Farm Sunday manager, Annabel Shackleton emphasises how these results illustrate the power of the farming community to engage, educate, and inspire the public in a powerful way while driving real changes in attitudes which research shows is necessary.

“Open Farm Sunday not only celebrates the UK’s farming heritage, it also develops greater connections between people and where their food comes from,” says Mrs Shackleton.

Open Farm Sunday 2025

“Hundreds of events across the UK have showcased how farmers are working in harmony with nature and encouraged open discussions that address vital issues, including climate change, sustainability, food security, and youth engagement with agriculture.”

New research from LEAF reveals a strong appetite among young people to learn more about the sector with 46% of Gen Z say they would consider a career in farming. While only 1 in 5 currently see farming as essential to tackling climate change, this highlights an exciting opportunity to bridge the knowledge gap and align farming’s role with the values Gen Z cares about most.

Open Farm Sunday has once again helped bridge this gap, providing real farm visits, face-to-face conversations, and hands-on experiences that give the public a fresh perspective on farming and its critical role in our food system.

This year’s media outreach has been instrumental in the increase in host farms and visitor numbers. Widespread broadcast and print coverage were secured including an Open Farm Sunday main storyline on BBC Radio 4’s The Archers programme, TV coverage on BBC Breakfast and regional channels, and a series of radio interviews syndicated to over 100 stations, reaching an audience of tens of millions.

Open Farm Sunday in full swing

The event’s far-reaching influence and impact continues to help build trust in British food and farming, championing sustainability and regenerative practices, and reconnecting the public with the realities of food production. This year’s swell in events and visitor numbers highlights the public’s growing desire to understand and engage with the farming sector.

“The LEAF team is blown away by what’s been achieved this year. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who hosted or volunteered, successfully delivering Open Farm Sunday in 2025,” adds Mrs Shackleton.

“As Open Farm Sunday looks to the future, this year’s success serves as a reminder of the event's power to transform public perceptions and strengthen the connection between people, their food, and the farmers who produce it.”

LEAF extends its thanks to Open Farm Sunday’s sponsors, all the farmers, volunteers and wider industry supporters who helped host events across Britain, as well as the hundreds of thousands of visitors who attended. Next year’s Open Farm Sunday will take place on 7th June 2026.