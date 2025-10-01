Overslade House care home makes resident's wish come true

Jim Sheils with Talon A tribute to the Eagles

Resident, Jim Sheils, at Overslade House Care home in Rugby, Warwickshire, had seen the band The Eagles many years ago and said he liked the Eagles music and would be nice to see them again.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Activities Lead, Julie Bateman, sprang into action as she has friends who perform an Eagles Tribute Show, called Talon. As luck would have it they were playing locally at Kilworth House Theatre and there were very few tickets left.

Jim was staying with us on Respite and will be back in the future he has made some lovely connections already and is beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making his wish come true, as they knew how much it meant to him, and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Jim’s face when his wish was realised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff found out about Jim’s wish and, ever since then, they have been dedicated to helping him achieve it. Jim was accompanied by Activities Lead, Julie Bateman and Activities Coordinator Martin Higgs, who were there to witness this momentous occasion.

Jim Sheils watching Talon a tribute to the Eagles

In response to this wonderful surprise, Jim, said: “It was a lovely surprise and a great night. Talon were excellent, my favourite song is Hotel California and they performed it brilliantly. Julie on Activities knows the band, so I got to have a picture with them which was also a surprise. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a wish – and I didn’t even ask.”

Genoveva Tamasi, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Overslade House. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Jim was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”