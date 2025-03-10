'They are true heroes': Birthday dream comes true for Rugby boy Connor
A schoolboy from Rugby celebrated his birthday in style thanks to ‘heroes’ at Rugby Fire Station.
Sarah Boyle wanted to do something special to mark her son’s eighth birthday last week.
His mum said it was a ‘dream come true’ for her son, who loves anything to do with fire engines.
“It was amazing,” Sarah said.
"I didn't think it would be possible, but everyone at Rugby Fire Station made a dream come true for a little boy who is neurodiverse and autistic.
“They are all truly heroes in our eyes. It was a day Connor will never forget.”