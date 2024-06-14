Blue plaque unveiled in tribute to Leamington composer who died in First World War

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Representatives from the Leamington music, arts, history and literary societies joined withtrustees from the Gallipoli Musical Trust at the unveiling of a blue plaque celebrating the lifeand works of composer, writer and organist William Charles Denis Browne.

William, who died aged just 26 in the First World War, was born and raised at Lynwood House at 23 Lillington Road in Lillington (now Lynwood House apartments).

At just 15 he was running the choir and playing the organ for Sunday services at Lillington Parish Church St Mary Magdalene.

He attended Rugby School on a scholarship where he became great friends with the poet Rupert Brook.

The blue plaque unveiled yesterday in tribute to William Charles Denis Browne. Credit: Allan Jennings.

At Clare College, Cambridge, where he became organ scholar, Billy was described by the Cambridge don Edward Joseph Dent as “by far the cleverest of the musicians” then at the university.

At the outbreak of WW1, both William and Rupert became temporary Sub-Lieutenants in the Royal Naval Division.

After the abortive Antwerp Expedition in October 1914, they were transferred to the Gallipoli force. Rupert Brooke died on the journey through infection caused by an insect bite.

Details of William Charles Denis Browne. Credit: Allan Jennings.

William chose his burial site "none could have wished for a quieter or a calmer end than that lovely bay, shielded by the mountains and fragrant with sage and thyme.”

William was wounded in the neck on 8 May 1915 and after recuperating in Egypt and not fully fit, quickly rejoined his unit.

Whilst bayonet fighting in the Turkish trenches on June 4 1915, he was mortally wounded.

His body was never recovered – he is remembered on both the Lillington and Euston Place war memorials.

The Blue Plaque unveiling. Credit Allan Jennings

The Leamington Blue Plaque Group has said: “It was fitting to commemorate the work of a gifted composer and musician as well as the life of his young poet friend, both taken during the First World War, close to the recent remembrance of the 80th anniversary of the D Day landings and the loss of life entailed.”

The plaque was unveiled by the Mayor of Leamington Cllr Judith Clarke.

At the reception, Matthew Sandy, head of vocal studies at Rugby School, sang one of Browne’s compositions To Gratiana Dancing and Singing.