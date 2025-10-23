Call for independent businesses to join Warwick's 'Christmas fun day' event

Independent businesses in and around Warwick are being invited to join a ‘Christmas fun day’ event.

The team behind the Warwick Christmas Lights campaign at Warwick Town Council has teamed up with the Myton Hospices to host the event at the Court House in Jury Street on Saturday December 6.

The fun day will also be taking place on Small Business Saturday, which is a campaign that showcases small businesses and encourages the public to support them.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Christmas Lights campaign said: “This festive celebration will be packed with family activities, seasonal cheer, and plenty of Christmas spirit.

“We’re now looking for independent businesses to trade at this magical event.

“If you’d like to be part of the fun and showcase your products, please get in touch: [email protected]”

Full details of the fun day are due to be released soon.

The team at the Warwick Christmas Lights campaign work to help raise money towards new Christmas lights in the town.