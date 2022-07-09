Changes to access and parking at Leamington park while it hosts bowls competitions for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

The map of Victoria Park (attached) shows green directional arrows showing how visitors can currently access the park, with the area in red showing the area now being used by Birmingham 2022 and the blue arrows showing the route in and out of the park for visitors.

A car park closure and changes to access will affect people visting Victoria Park in Leamington over the next few weeks as it hosts the bowls competitions for the Bimingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The park has now been ‘handed over’ to the organisers of the games until Thursday August 11 and they are making preparations and stepping up security ahead of the event, which runs from Thursday July 28 to Monday August 8.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During this time the ‘old tennis courts car park’ at the entrance to the park in Archery Road will be closed from from Wednesday (July 13).

Until July 13, visitors will need to enter the park through the end of the old tennis courts car park.

Platforms and seating stands are being constructed at the park with work on one having already been completed and the tennis courts have been closed off to the public to be used as a base for the world’s media which will be covering the competitions.

The map of Victoria Park (attached) shows green directional arrows showing how visitors can currently access the park, with the area in red showing the area now being used by Birmingham 2022 and the blue arrows showing the route in and out of the park for visitors.