Doctor 'who gave 28-years-of service to the people of North Leamington' to retire this month

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 12:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

After more than 28 years of service to Clarendon Lodge Medical Practice and the people of North Leamington, Doctor John Fullbrook will be retiring on Wednesday March 26.

His colleagues at Clarendon Lodge have said: “Dr Fullbrook has been senior partner at Clarendon Lodge for the past 14 years.

“In that time, he has been an insightful, supportive and caring GP and has led the practice through significant change.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As a GP trainer, he has been involved in the training of more than 60 GPs, many of whom have gone on to work at Clarendon Lodge and local practices.

Doctor John Fullbrook. Picture supplied.Doctor John Fullbrook. Picture supplied.
Doctor John Fullbrook. Picture supplied.

“As an Examiner for the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP), he has been key to ensuring high standards are maintained for new GPs

coming through the system.

“A keen member of the Parkrun community, he was instrumental in the practice being an early adopter of the RCGP Parkrun Practice initiative.

“A regular at Leamington Parkrun with well over 250 appearances, he has encouraged other members of the Clarendon Lodge team and many of his patients to follow his example in joining the Parkrun community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are sure his patients will miss his knowledge and support to them over the years.

“The team at Clarendon Lodge will miss his leadership, sage advice and strong work ethic.”

Read More
Hearts on Fire: boxing brothers are helping Wellesbourne youngster to battle bul...

Doctor Fullbrook joined Clarendon Lodge in 1996.

He is Nottingham University graduate and an examiner for the Royal College of General Practitioners.

He is one of the practice’s GP Trainers and also an examiner for the RCGP.

Related topics:Parkrun
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice