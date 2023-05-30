Leamington tennis courts reopen after more than £100k in renovation work is complete

As well as weekly free park tennis sessions, with equipment provided, the new courts will host Local Tennis Leagues.

Tennis courts in Leamington have been officially reopened after a £111,716 renovation.

The renovation at the courts in Victoria Park was managed by the LTA and Warwick District Council, and funded by the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation.

The official reopening of the tennis courts at Victoria Park in Leamington. Photo supplied

At a ceremony last Saturday (May 27), Cllr Katie Hunt, Warwick District Council’s new portfolio holder for safer communities, leisure and environment, was joined by vice chairman Councillor Robert Margrave and Sherrie Meeking and Colin Mercer from the Warwickshire LTA.

The opening event coincided with a weekend of free ‘turn up and play’ tennis sessions for adults and juniors at Victoria Park and at the other Warwick District Council owned facilities at Christchurch Gardens in Leamington and St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

The courts have undergone work, including resurfacing, floodlighting, nets and posts and a new gate system.

As well as weekly free park tennis sessions, with equipment provided, the new courts will host local tennis leagues.

All courts will be available to book via the LTA website and fees will also be introduced. More information about the charges can be found at: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/info/20244/outdoor_sports/209/tennis_courts

The LTA and Warwick District Council also said they will work together to ‘ensure free park tennis sessions are available on the courts providing regular opportunities for anyone to pick up a racket and play’.

Cllr Katie Hunt said: “We know how popular and well-used all of these courts are for those who enjoy the game of tennis.

"We are therefore delighted that thanks to a significant investment from the LTA, we can offer local people year-round access to these high-class facilities, opening them up for even more groups and individuals to take up the sport.”

Julie Porter, Chief Operating Officer at the LTA, said: “After months of hard work, we’re delighted to see park tennis courts across Warwick District Council officially back open to the public, and in better shape than ever.

“Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, to pick up a racket and enjoy playing tennis.

"Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come.”

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: “We are committed to levelling up access to sport which is so important for the nation’s physical and mental health.

“The Government and the LTA are working together to deliver thousands of refurbished courts across Great Britain, supported by £30 million of investment including in Warwick District Council.