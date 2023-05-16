Usually, the deputy mayor of Warwick typically takes over the role of Mayor, but this year the deputy mayor, Cllr Noel Butler, lost his seat as a town councillor during the elections earlier this month, so who is set to be inaugurated is currently unknown.

A new Mayor of Warwick is set to be inaugurated at the annual town meeting tonight (Tuesday May 16).

Warwick Town Council will be holding its annual town meeting at St Mary’s Church at 6.30pm, which includes the mayor making and all members of the public are welcome to attend.

St Mary's Church, which is being restored, will be the venue for the mayor-making ceremony. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

The ceremony will see Parminder Singh Birdi hand over the chains of office to the new mayor.

The church is a historical setting for the inauguration of the Mayor of Warwick as First Citizen of Warwick, a role steeped in tradition and ceremony that dates back to 1664.

The Mayor of Warwick attends both historic and contemporary events, meet with individuals, organisations, and communities to recognise their contribution to the town, and to uphold civic pride in Warwick.

The Mayor can be invited to attend events which have a community-inclusive or town-wide significance.