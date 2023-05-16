Register
New mayor of Warwick set to be inaugurated at annual town meeting - but it's unknown who will take on the role

Usually, the deputy mayor of Warwick typically takes over the role of Mayor, but this year the deputy mayor, Cllr Noel Butler, lost his seat as a town councillor during the elections earlier this month, so who is set to be inaugurated is currently unknown.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 16th May 2023, 17:09 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 17:23 BST

A new Mayor of Warwick is set to be inaugurated at the annual town meeting tonight (Tuesday May 16).

Warwick Town Council will be holding its annual town meeting at St Mary’s Church at 6.30pm, which includes the mayor making and all members of the public are welcome to attend.

St Mary's Church, which is being restored, will be the venue for the mayor-making ceremony. Photo by Geoff OusbeySt Mary's Church, which is being restored, will be the venue for the mayor-making ceremony. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
St Mary's Church, which is being restored, will be the venue for the mayor-making ceremony. Photo by Geoff Ousbey
The ceremony will see Parminder Singh Birdi hand over the chains of office to the new mayor.

Usually, the deputy mayor of Warwick typically takes over the role of Mayor, but this year the deputy mayor, Cllr Noel Butler, lost his seat as a town councillor during the elections earlier this month, so who is set to be inaugurated is currently unknown.

The church is a historical setting for the inauguration of the Mayor of Warwick as First Citizen of Warwick, a role steeped in tradition and ceremony that dates back to 1664.

The Mayor of Warwick attends both historic and contemporary events, meet with individuals, organisations, and communities to recognise their contribution to the town, and to uphold civic pride in Warwick.

The Mayor can be invited to attend events which have a community-inclusive or town-wide significance.

The Mayor’s diary is co-ordinated by Angela Clarke at the Town Council who can be contacted by email at: [email protected]

