People who go above and beyond in the Warwick district community recognised for their efforts

Morrisons in Leamington has been recognizing people in the community in the Warwick district who go above and beyond. Photos supplied

The Hope awards were created by Leamington Morrisons’ community champion, Alex Pearson.

The awards, which have since been rolled out to every store, were to tie in with the seeds of hope campaign and Alex used each letter of the word ‘hope’ to create a category.

Winner of the Hero category in the HOPE awards, Cllr Richard Edgington. This was for his work in the community during his mayoral year. Pictured is Cllr Richard Edgington receiving the award from Alex Pearson. Photo supplied

Alex said: "When we were told to think of an idea on creating awards this was the one thing that I thought would be amazing.

"Last year we did ‘little sunshine’ awards and we awarded Lily from Kenilworth for all her work raising money for a local dogs trust and Elspeth who for her birthday litter picked every day to help clean up the streets and also raise money for a local homeless charity LWS Night Shelter.

"We had four categories: Hero (a local hero that goes above and beyond to help others), Organisation (a charity or community group that does outstanding things), Peoples Choice (nominated by the community for their work in the local area) and Eco Warrior (people who support the local environment).

One of the winners of the Organisation category in the HOPE awards, Warwickshire Search and Rescue, who are all voluntary and can be called out at any time to support the local authorities to find a missing person. Pictured is Nick Cole with Alex Pearson. Photo supplied

"All winners received a certificate and a £10 morrisons voucher. Our community is amazing and I am so honoured I can support it in so many ways.”

Here are the winners:

~ Hero – Cllr Richard Edgington Alex said: “Richard went above and beyond whilst he was mayor in 2021/22 as well as doing his full time job. Richard attended every engagement with 100 per cent and dedication.

One of the winners in the Organisation category of the HOPE awards, Spencer's Retreat in Kenilworth. Simon and Kate Morris run the site for children with special educational needs and their families and those affected by poverty or social and economic inequalities. Pictured is Kate Morris receiving the award from Alex Pearson. Photo supplied

"Richard also supported the local businesses in Warwick and also local schools. He is a true hero.”

~ Organisation – Warwickshire Search and Rescue

Alex said: “The team based in Kenilworth have been amazing and so supportive to Morrisons and supported us during Covid-19 by taking food parcels out to those who were isolated and also have supported us two years in a row with Operation Snowfall.

One of the winners of the People's choice category in the HOPE awards, Stephen Boyer who does a lot of work in the community from doing music for dementia cafes, Myton Hospice and for people to listen to who may just be passing. Pictured is Stephen receiving the award from Alex Pearson. Photo supplied

~ Organisation – Spencer's Retreat

Alex said: “Simon and Kate Morris run a 5.2 acre site in Kenilworth for children with special educational needs and their families and those affected by poverty or social and economic inequalities. It’s for the purpose of 'retreat respite and recuperation', so they can help mental well-being for all.

“These two go the extra mile to support local families so they can have a fun day out.”

~ People's Choice – Stephen Boyer

Alex said: “Stephendoes so much work in our community from doing music for dementia cafes, Myton Hospice and for people to listen to who may just be passing.

One of the winners of the People's choice category in the HOPE awards; Sue Verne. Sue started off the Esther project helping women get back and move forward. Sue has now started Grass roots where they go out weekly to different places to build the ladies confidence up and support them. Pictured is Sue receiving the award from Alex Pearson. Photo supplied

"Stephen's good heart is clear to see and you can see the passion he has when he starts playing music.”

~ People’s Choice – Sue Verne

Alex said: “Sue was nominated many times for her work. Sue started off the Esther project helping women get back and move forward.

"Sue has now started Grass roots where they go out weekly to different places to build the ladies confidence up and support them.”

~ Eco Warrior – Margot Rowdon

Alex said: “Meeting Margot I can tell you she is passionate about supporting our environment by starting zero waste in Chase Meadow and also supporting by encouraging plants to thrive in the community gardens.”