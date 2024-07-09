Popular street party set to return to Warwick on Folk Festival weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular street party is set to return to one of Warwick’s historic streets this month.

The Smith Street Party returns on Saturday July 27, with live entertainment and performances along with local businesses selling arts, crafts and local produce.

The event takes place on the same weekend as Warwick’s world-famous folk festival and will showcase Smith Street and the range of independent businesses it is home to.

The Smith Street Party will be returning later this month. Photo supplied

Paul Brown, founder of Smith Street-based cafe bar The Craftsman, who has helped organised the event, said: “In recent years the Smith Street Party has been intermittent, but it’s back with a bang for 2024 with plenty to do for all the family, from live music and entertainment to shopping and food and drink.

“The streets will be buzzing with energy as the community comes together to celebrate vibrant local talent with a line-up of live performers that promises to keep the party going all day long.

“Alongside this, there will be something to delight every palate and interest, from handcrafted jewellery and pottery to fresh baked goods – and of course the chance to visit all the businesses on Smith Street.

“The Folk Festival brings thousands of people to Warwick over the weekend, but it’s not in the town centre – so the Smith Street Party adds to the excitement and provides a festival feel in the heart of one of Warwick’s most historic locations, showcasing not only the businesses on Smith Street itself, but benefitting others across Warwick as people spill into other parts of the town.

“So don’t miss your chance to immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere, support your neighbourhood businesses, and discover new favourite products and artists.

"The Smith Street Party is the perfect way to spend a day celebrating the best of what Warwick has to offer so we can’t wait to see everyone there.”

The Smith Street Party takes place from 10am to 6pm, with the road set to be closed to traffic.

Warwick Folk Festival takes place from July 25 to 28 in the fields surrounding Warwick Castle, featuring live music from local, national and international folk performers, along with activities and other entertainment.

Festival director Dick Dixon said: “Many of the people who come to the Folk Festival aren’t from the local area, so it’s great to have such a fabulous town to invite them to, and events they can join in with if they wish during the festival weekend.