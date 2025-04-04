'Remarkable' Warwickshire woman receives OBE from King Charles III

By Oliver Williams
Published 4th Apr 2025, 11:25 BST
A Warwickshire woman who was awarded an OBE in the King’s New Year Honours List 2025 has received the honour at Windsor Castle.

Mandy Sanghera was given the award for her remarkable contributions to supporting refugees and migrants, as well as her extensive philanthropic efforts on a global scale.

She has played a pivotal role in rescuing more than 400 Afghans and was involved in the evacuation of British nationals from Lebanon amid the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict.

Her previous efforts include aiding individuals from Ukraine, Syria, Sudan, Iraq, and numerous other nations.

Mandy Sanghera with her OBE medal at Windsor Castle. Picture supplied.
Mandy Sanghera with her OBE medal at Windsor Castle. Picture supplied.
She said: “I was honoured to receive my OBE medal from King Charles at Windsor Castle for my work in refugee resettlement, particularly the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan and Lebanon, as well as my contributions to addressing violence against women and children.

"It was a truly special and unforgettable experience, and I want to take a moment to acknowledge and thank the all my peers

"As an ambassador for one of the King’s charities, it was especially meaningful to see His Majesty take such a keen interest in each recipient’s work.

"He took the time to engage personally, showing a deep understanding and appreciation for the efforts behind the honours awarded.

"I’m incredibly grateful for this recognition and proud to be part of making a difference in people’s lives, working across the globe to support those in need.

"Attending key events with UN, US Congress and Central Government and other key organisations, I have been fortunate to have a platform to address critical issues and bring them to the forefront, ensuring that the voices of refugees and displaced communities are heard.”

