Home Guard welcolmed Stratford BC to Victoria Park on Monday for a Four Rink Triples match with the Guard winning comfortably on all 4 rinks 82-54.

The highest was skipped by Dave Davies aided by Neil Duxbury and Cloin Chamberlain, the home side took the first nine ends 7-5 and managed to score on all but two further ends winning 24-7. Mike Harrison with Keith Lewis and Shaun Adams were 15-9 up at half distance, but despite only dropping 4 ends in the second nine managed to hold the advatage with a 27-20 win.

Pete Larkin assisted by Les woodfield and Pete Warren were 2 shots down at half distance but hung on scoring consistanly to take the win 17-15. Martin Bailey, Brian Smith and Mike Davies started well and were 10-3 up after nine ends but a Stratford revival reduced the deficit taking 5 of the remaining ends to go down 14-12.

On Tuesday Home Guard travelled to Wellesbourne BC for a Three Rink Triples match which the Guard narrowly won 48-42. The guard had two winning rinks, the highest skipped by Dave Davies assisted by Mike Hall and Brian Smith.

The guard trio were 12-3 ahead at halfway and maintained the advantage despite dropping 5 ends to win 19-11. Pete Larkin aided by Neil Duxbury and Colin Chamberlain were ahead 9-6 after nine ends, the Wellesbourne trio took 5 of the remaining ends but were unable to close the gap and lost 19-14. Pete Warren with Les Woodfield and Shaun Adams were 7-9 down after nine ends to Rena's home trio who maintained their advantage to take the win 10-17.