Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
40 minutes ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
50 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
3 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
3 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show

Cleary's boxers Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali both won by unanimous decisions in the England Boxing Championships

Cleary’s England International boxers Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali both won by unanimous decisions in the England Boxing Championships in Bridlington on Sunday.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:55 BST

They both won against Yorkshire champions and have secured pre-quarter final victory leading the way for Leamington and Warwick for female boxing.

Jaya Kalsi (13 years old), who goes to Aylesford School, went up against Evie Brooksbank, from Huddersfield, and won and will be fighting in the semi-finals in Guildford, West Surrey, next weekend.

Jaya, national champion 2021, and European quarter-finalist 2022, said: “I’m really happy to be fighting in the semi-finals and I’m aiming to win the National title and become national champion 2023.”

Most Popular
Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali celebrate with their coaches.Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali celebrate with their coaches.
Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali celebrate with their coaches.

Serena Mali, who just turned 14 and goes to Myton School, went up against Chloe Dunn from Sheffield and will be fighting in the quarter-finals this coming weekend in Liverpool.

The two time national champion (2021, 2022)and European silver medalist said: “I’m really looking forward to winning my third national title.”