Cleary's boxers Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali both won by unanimous decisions in the England Boxing Championships

Cleary’s England International boxers Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali both won by unanimous decisions in the England Boxing Championships in Bridlington on Sunday.

They both won against Yorkshire champions and have secured pre-quarter final victory leading the way for Leamington and Warwick for female boxing.

Jaya Kalsi (13 years old), who goes to Aylesford School, went up against Evie Brooksbank, from Huddersfield, and won and will be fighting in the semi-finals in Guildford, West Surrey, next weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jaya, national champion 2021, and European quarter-finalist 2022, said: “I’m really happy to be fighting in the semi-finals and I’m aiming to win the National title and become national champion 2023.”

Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali celebrate with their coaches.

Serena Mali, who just turned 14 and goes to Myton School, went up against Chloe Dunn from Sheffield and will be fighting in the quarter-finals this coming weekend in Liverpool.

Advertisement

Advertisement