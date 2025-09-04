Southam's Laura Collett is relishing her return to Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

Three-time Olympic medallist Laura Collett was left with plenty to smile about after a successful return to the Defender Burghley Horse Trials for the first time in 14 years.

The 36-year-old from Leamington Spa and trusty steed Bling placed 10th at the famed 5* event after a near faultless display in the show jumping on Sunday, having only downed fence 8 en route to completing the course in just one minute and 16 seconds.

It left Collett with an overall score of 44.2 by the competition's close, with her Olympic teammate Ros Canter crowned champion for the second year running on board Lordships Graffalo.

"I am really pleased with that," said Collett. "Bling actually jumped really well and was a bit unlucky jumping quite big into one of the distances and just didn’t quite get it.

"To come out after what she did yesterday in cross-country and then go into that must be hard.

It's very different jumping in a top 10 atmosphere to 40th in Badminton so she has taken it really well and hopefully she has had a good experience this week. Roll on next year."

Held in the glorious setting of Burghley's historic park, Defender Burghley is one of only seven CCI5* competitions around the globe, ranking alongside Wimbledon and The Masters as a sporting "major".

For Collett, this year marked a valuable learning experience for her noble steed and the three-time Olympic medallist believes their future together has never been brighter.

"It was about survival, as it was for Badminton," added Collett. "She is on a very big learning curve and it's just about giving her a positive experience and has a nice time and comes out ten times better the next time.

"That has been the key this week. It has been a really good experience and I think she has taken everything in her stride. Even in the stable she felt happy and she is definitely proud of herself.

"I have loved it. When I first walked in I was wondering what I was doing being back here but she's a fantastic horse and has given me the confidence to believe in myself and believe in her. She is just so exciting for the future.

Up next for Collett are the European Eventing Championships at Blenheim Palace later this month, with the British rider set to join her compatriots, only this time on board the experienced London 52.

"The Europeans will be a different feeling," she said. But I'm really excited and I feel privileged and lucky to represent GB on a horse like him.

"He feels in good form and hopefully he will be in two weeks time."