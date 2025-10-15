Rugby Borough share the points with Bourne Town

Daire soars above the Bourne defender to equalise

Rugby Borough were left to rue missed chances as they were held to a 1–1 draw by Bourne Town on Saturday, despite dominating possession throughout a lively Northern Premier League Midlands encounter at Kilsby Lane.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Borough controlled the game with over 70% of the ball but found clear-cut opportunities hard to come by against a disciplined and determined Bourne side.

The visitors created the first opening of the afternoon when Allen fired over from close range. Borough then suffered a setback midway through the first half when captain Grocott was forced off after suffering a broken arm when the ball struck him at pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bourne almost took the lead on the half-hour mark as Furley’s long-range strike rattled the crossbar, a warning sign for the home side. Rugby’s best moment of the half came just before the break when Cristofara sent his effort over the bar from inside the box, and the teams went in goalless at half-time.

Borough came out with renewed purpose after the interval, with Collins twice going close — first firing narrowly over on 60 minutes before sending a free kick high and wide shortly after.

Against the run of play, Bourne took a surprise lead on 71 minutes. A teasing free kick evaded several defenders before Marsh arrived at the back post to tap home.

The response from Borough was immediate. Just two minutes later, slick build-up play down the left saw a pinpoint cross find Daire, who headed in from close range to level the scores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borough pushed hard for a late winner, but a mixture of brave defending and fine goalkeeping from the visitors ensured the points were shared.

Full-time: Rugby Borough 1–1 Bourne Town

Scorers:

Bourne Town – Marsh (71’)

Rugby Borough – Daire (73’)

Attendance: 179

Borough will take positives from another dominant performance in possession, but manager Dave Stringer will know his side need to turn control into goals if they are to climb further up the table.