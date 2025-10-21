Will it be a last call at 2am or, really, 3am when clocks go back this weekend?

Daylight Savings Time ends this weekend, with clocks set to “fall back” ahead of the autumn and winter months.

But does that mean less time in a nightclub or a bar when the clocks change?

Thankfully, you should be entitled to one more hour to dance, according to UK licensing laws.

The uncertainty of the clocks going back this weekend is a real thing, from ensuring your phone actually changes itself to a more common question among social types this weekend: what time are we getting booted out of the nightclub or the pub?

With many venues closing their doors at 2:00 am across the United Kingdom, does that mean we’re going to lose an hour busting out shapes in the nightclub or “throwing down” at one of the metal joints across the country?

Shakespeare once quipped that 'We are time’s subjects,' but does that apply when out and about on the evening the clocks go back?

Will I get an extra hour in the nightclub or pub this weekend?

For most late-opening venues, the answer is yes: you do get an extra hour out.

When the clocks go back at 2am (BST) on the last Sunday in October, the time immediately reverts to 1:00 am (GMT), meaning the hour between 1am and 2am is repeated.

For licensed premises like nightclubs that are scheduled to operate into the early hours of Sunday morning, this often results in a free extra hour of trading. This means a club that is licensed to close at 3am will effectively close at 3am GMT, but the night will have lasted one hour longer than usual.

This extra hour of trade is welcomed by venues and patrons alike, leading to one of the biggest and longest nights out of the year - but do check with your local bar or venue first, as not everyone may stay open due to staffing or security concerns.

What are the licensing rules regarding pubs and clubs closing when the clocks go back?

The good news for revellers is that the UK's licensing system generally favours extending the trading time when the clocks go back.

Under the Licensing Act 2003, a premises licence details the permitted hours for activities, such as the sale of alcohol. These hours are typically set by reference to the clock time.

When 2:00 am BST reverts to 1:00am GMT:

If the licence runs past 2am, then the venue's closing time is interpreted by the final clock time, regardless of how long the night effectively lasts. A premises licensed until 3:00 am will remain open until the second time the clock hits 3am (which is 3am GMT), effectively adding an hour of trade to the night's duration.

If the licence runs until 2am or earlier, then the venue simply closes at the time stated on the licence, and the clock change has no real impact on the closing procedure.

The key point is that most venues licensed to operate beyond 2am gain this bonus hour without needing any special permission.

Is it the same situation when clocks spring forward next year?

No, the effect is the exact opposite when the clocks change the other way. The change in March, when the clocks spring forward, typically results in a lost hour of trading unless the venue's licence has a special provision to account for it.

Specifically, when the clocks jump from 1am to 2am in March, the hour between those times is skipped entirely. Licensed venues scheduled to close after 1am will automatically lose that hour of trade, as the clock will jump straight to their revised closing time.

If a venue wishes to trade for the full scheduled duration on this particular night, they must have a special non-standard timing provision included in their premises licence to cover the time that is lost.

