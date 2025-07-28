Who will you have to sacrifice in order to see your favourite bands at Bloodstock Open Air this year?

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Your set times have been revealed by Bloodstock Open Air 2025.

This year’s festival is set to be headlined by Trivium, Machine Head and Gojira.

Here’s what time your favourite acts are performing across the festival site this year and who is set to clash with who.

It’s just over a week until Catton Hall comes alive with the heavy sound of music, as Bloodstock Open Air invites metal fans to congregate and commune with one another for another year.

Headlined this year by Trivium, Machine Head, and Gojira, there is a bit of nostalgia this year, as we previously discovered, with the likes of Fear Factory, Nailbomb, Static-X, and Obituary set to perform across the smaller stages throughout the four-day event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While organisers have released the set times (as of writing) ahead of next week’s metal festival in Derbyshire, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to find out what time some of the biggest names in metal are performing, and who is set to clash with whom. Will you get to take in an entire main stage set if you’re planning on seeing Static-X over the weekend, or will you have to skip Ministry in order to see Thrashist Regime?

Here’s your set times for Bloodstock 2025 and those all-important stage clashes to help you make your decisions before the eleventh-hour.

Bloodstock 2025 - full list of set times and stage splits

What time are the likes of Fear Factory, Trivium, Machine Head, Gojira, Nailbomb and many more performing at Bloodstock 2025 - and are there any huge set clashes? | Canva/Getty Images

All information correct as of writing and sourced from Clash Finder; additional changes can be followed through the official Bloodstock 2025 app on Android and iOS.

Thursday August 7 2025

Sophie Lancaster Stage

17:30 - 18:10: Dead Flesh

18:35 - 19:15: Fourway Kill

19:40 - 20:25: Gnome

21:00 - 22:00: All for Metal

22:40 - 23:55: Me and that Man

00:00 - 02:00: DJ Pressplay

New Blood

23:00 - 02:00: Silent Disco

VIP

20:00 - 20:40: Robbed Zombie

00:00 - 00:40: The Serpent’s Lair Sirens

Friday August 8 2025

Ronnie James Dio Stage

10:45 - 11:25: Shrapnel

11:45 - 12:25: Famyne

12:45 - 13:25: Konvent

13:45 - 14:30: Flotsam and Jetsam

14:55 - 15:40: Paleface Swiss

16:05 - 16:50: Orange Goblin

17:15 - 18:15: Lacuna Coil

18:55 - 20:10: Emperor

21:10 - 22:40: Trivium

Sophie Lancaster Stage

10:30 - 11:00: Ofnus

11:20 - 11:50: Turin

12:10 - 12:40: Lock Horns

13:10 - 13:50: My Dilligence

14:20 - 15:00: Rough Justice

15:40 - 16:20: Shade Empire

17:00 - 17:40: Eihwar

18:25 - 19:10: High Parasite

20:00 - 21:00: Nailbomb

22:40 - 23:55: Kataklysm

00:00 - 02:00: The Blood Rave with DJs Little M and Lloyd

EMP

14:30 - 15:00: Insidious Void

15:40 - 16:10: Shrike

16:50 - 17:20: Helldown

18:20 - 19:00:Lust Ritual

20:15 - 20:55: Desolator

New Blood

10:30 - 11:00L The Machinist

11:15 - 11:45: LOWDOWN

12:00 - 12:30: tealdeer

12:45 - 13:15: Compounds

13:30 - 14:00: ThunarWülf

14:15 - 14:45: Baelfyr

15:00 - 15:30: OGUN

15:45 - 16:15: If It Bleeds

16:30 - 17:00: Rascal

17:15 - 17:45: VMBRA

18:00 - 18:30: LN

18:45 - 19:15: Backseat Juliet

19:30 - 20:00: Devilhusk

23:00 - 02:00: DJs Dawn Debenham and Darren "Deadsoul" Smith

VIP

20:00 - 20:40: L1nkn P4rk

Saturday August 9 2025

Ronnie James Dio Stage

10:45 - 11:25: Cage Fight

11:45 - 12:25: The Spirit

12:45 - 13:25: Warbringer

13:45 - 14:30: Heriot

14:55 - 15:40: Creeper

16:05 - 16:50: Kublai Khan TX

17:15 - 18:15: Fear Factory

18:55 - 20:10: Ministry

21:10 - 22:40: Machine Head

Sophie Lancaster Stage

10:30 - 11:00: Ireosis

11:20 - 11:50: Vnder A Crvmbling Moon

12:10 - 12:40: Ba'al

13:10 - 13:50: Pengshui

14:20 - 15:00: Waterlines

15:40 - 16:20: Phoenix Lake

17:00 - 17:40: Neon Fly

18:25 - 19:10: Undeath

20:10 - 21:10: Breed 77

22:40 - 23:55: Static-X

00:00 - 02:00: DJ Arockalypse and splendid guest DJs RAISED BY OWLS

EMP

14:30 - 15:00: Crown Solace

15:40 - 16:10: Tiberius

16:50 - 17:20: Rites to Ruin

18:20 - 19:00: Bad Smell

20:15 - 20:55: Thrashist Regime

New Blood

10:30 - 11:00: Symbyote

11:15 - 11:45: Adfeilion

12:00 - 12:30: Exorcism

12:45 - 13:15: Prodigal

13:30 - 14:00: Zebulon

14:15 - 14:45: Mantis Defeats Jaguar

15:00 - 15:30: Mechromorph

15:45 - 16:15: Nothing Speaks

16:30 - 17:00: Fortune Teller

17:15 - 17:45: Head Dent

18:00 - 18:30: HeKz

18:45 - 19:15: Unnatural Order

19:30 - 20:00: Fight The Champ

23:00 - 02:00: Silent Disco

VIP

20:00 - 20:40: Tool Shed

Sunday August 10 2025

Ronnie James Dio Stage

10:45 - 11:25: Ghosts of Atlantis

11:45 - 12:25: One Machine

12:45 - 13:25: Rivers of Nihil

13:45 - 14:30: August Burns Red

14:55 - 15:40: Feuerschwanz

16:05 - 16:50: The Black Dahlia Murder

17:15 - 18:15: Lord of the Lost

18:55 - 20:10: Mastodon

21:10 - 22:40: Gojira

Sophie Lancaster Stage

10:30 - 11:00: Apathy UK

11:35 - 12:05: Barbarian Hermit

12:50 - 13:30: Wall

14:20 - 15:00: Dogma

15:40 - 16:20: Lowen

17:00 - 17:40: Siglos

18:25 - 19:10: Thrown

20:00 - 21:00: 3 Inches of Blood

22:40 - 23:55: Obituary

00:00 - 02:00: DJ Rich Harris

EMP

14:30 - 15:00: The Five Hundred

15:40 - 16:10: Maatkare

16:50 - 17:20: Orme

18:20 - 19:00: Phon

20:15 - 20:55: Z Machine

New Blood

10:30 - 11:00L The Cartographer

11:15 - 11:45: Spitting Teeth

12:00 - 12:30: Theocracide

12:45 - 13:15: Ocean Planet

13:30 - 14:00: Rizen

14:15 - 14:45: Monochrome

15:00 - 15:30: Surya

15:45 - 16:15: Headcount

16:30 - 17:00: KOBA

17:15 - 17:45: PREYRS

18:00 - 18:30: Speak In Whispers

18:45 - 19:15: Ruled By Raptors

19:30 - 20:00: BAD EARTH

VIP

18:30 - 19:10: Nevermind The Bloodstocks

19:55 - 20:35: Slipknowt

What are some of the major clashes taking place at Bloodstock 2025?

Though by no means the worst festival when it comes to stage clashes, there are still some big decisions to be made for those attending Bloodstock Open Air this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday August 8 2025

18:55 - 19:10: Emperor (Ronnie James Dio Stage) vs. High Parasite (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

20:00 - 20:10: Emperor (Ronnie James Dio Stage) vs. Nailbomb (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

20:00 - 20:40: Nailbomb (Sophie Lancaster Stage) vs. L1nkn P4rk (VIP Stage)

22:40 - 22:40 (exact start/end): Trivium (Ronnie James Dio Stage - end) vs. Kataklysm (Sophie Lancaster Stage - start)

Saturday August 9 2025

18:55 - 19:10: Ministry (Ronnie James Dio Stage) vs. Undeath (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

20:10 - 20:10 (exact start/end): Ministry (Ronnie James Dio Stage - end) vs. Breed 77 (Sophie Lancaster Stage - start)

20:00 - 20:40: Breed 77 (Sophie Lancaster Stage - from 20:10) vs. Tool Shed (VIP Stage)

22:40 - 22:40 (exact start/end): Machine Head (Ronnie James Dio Stage - end) vs. Static-X (Sophie Lancaster Stage - start)

Sunday August 10 2025

18:55 - 19:10: Mastodon (Ronnie James Dio Stage) vs. Thrown (Sophie Lancaster Stage)

18:30 - 19:10: Thrown (Sophie Lancaster Stage) vs. Nevermind The Bloodstocks (VIP Stage)

20:00 - 20:10: Mastodon (Ronnie James Dio Stage - end) vs. 3 Inches of Blood (Sophie Lancaster Stage - start)

19:55 - 20:35: 3 Inches of Blood (Sophie Lancaster Stage - from 20:00) vs. Slipknowt (VIP Stage)

22:40 - 22:40 (exact start/end): Gojira (Ronnie James Dio Stage - end) vs. Obituary (Sophie Lancaster Stage - start)

Are there any tickets left to attend Bloodstock 2025?

For the chance of grabbing any last minute tickets ahead of this year’s festival, head on over to the ticketing section of Bloodstock Open Air 2025 for more information and accommodation options.

Looking for set times for other festivals taking place in the United Kingdom this year? Take a look at the main stage and Chevron stage times for Leeds and Reading 2025, or the programming of performances at Creamfields 2025.