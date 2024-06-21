Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will the weather be a sin or will the rain go west for Pet Shop Boys? 🌧️

Pet Shop Boys are set to headline Saturday night at the Isle of Wight Festival 2024.

They join Green Day, who perform Sunday, and The Prodigy, who performe tonight (June 21 2024), as this year’s headliners.

The iconic pop duo have been continuing their long-running “Dreamland - The Greatest Hits” tour.

What could their setlist be though at the Isle of Wight Festival and what is the weather forecast during their performance?

The Isle of Wight Festival 2024 continues over the weekend with Pet Shop Boys set to headline Saturday’s festivities (June 22 2024).

While The Prodigy are set to stun audiences on Friday night (June 21 2024) and Green Day bring their “Saviors” tour to Newport to close out this year’s festival (June 23 2024), it’s Pet Shop Boys that are the for many the biggest act to be performing this year.

The iconic pop duo, known for anthemic songs such as “Go West” and “West End Girls,” are continuing their “Dreamworld” greatest hits tour, which they commenced back in 2022 and are continuing to tour throughout 2024.

The shows have been a critical and commercial success, evening giving rise to an official concert film of the duo’s set at the Royal Arena Copenhagen, released in January 2024 to (again) strong reviews.

Saturday’s performance by Pet Shop Boys at the Isle of Wight Festival therefore is going to be something magical - but will the weather hold out for such an illustrious set to take place at Seaclose Park, and what have the duo been performing as part of the “Dreamworld” greatest hits tour?

What time are Pet Shop Boys on stage at the Isle of Wight Festival 2024?

[L-R] Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe of Pet Shop Boys. The iconic pop duo are set to headline the Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday night - will the weather hold out for their latest "Dreamworld" performance in Newport, however? (Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Coachella) | hoto by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Coachella

Pet Shop Boys are expected to be on the main stage on June 22 2024 at 10:20pm, with their set scheduled to finish at midnight (12:00am.)

What is the weather forecast when Pet Shop Boys perform at the Isle of Wight Festival 2024?

It’s looking good, according to the Met Office. As of June 20 2024, the forecast for Newport shows that it’s going to be clear skies by the time Pet Shop Boys take to the stage, with a temperature of 16°C, feeling more like 14°C and a humidity level of 70%.

What could Pet Shop Boys perform during their headline set at Isle of Wight Festival 2024?

With the band currently on their greatest hits tour, we only have to look at their most recent festival performance to get a good idea what their setlist could consist of.

Their set at the Mallorca Live Festival on June 15 2024 was as follows (credit: Setlist.FM):

Suburbia

Opportunities (Let's Make Lots of Money)

Can You Forgive Her?

Where the Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You) (U2 cover)

Rent

So Hard

Left To My Own Devices

Domino Dancing

Loneliness

Dancing Star

A New Bohemia

Love Comes Quickly

Paninaro

Always On My Mind (Elvis cover)

Dreamland

Heart

It's Alright (Sterling Void cover)

Vocal

Go West

It's A Sin

Encore:

West End Girls Being Boring

Are there still day tickets to see Pet Shop Boys at the Isle of Wight Festival 2024?

Day tickets to see Pet Shop Boys performance on Saturday, along with ticketing for other days and the weekend, are still available through Ticketmaster UK.

