Rugby schoolgirl with Down Syndrome braves severe weather to lead team to top of Snowdon

A Long Lawford schoolgirl with Down Syndrome braved severe weather conditions to lead a team to the top of Mount Snowdon.

Ella Hands, ten, parents Dave and Rachel and brother Connor, joined friends from Coleshill-based logistics, transport and shipping specialist LTS Global Solutions, to raise money for other students with the condition.

The team faced bracing winds and rain in conditions so severe that some participants were forced to abort the challenge.

Snowdon’s train and café were also closed due to the adverse weather.

Dave said: “Snowdon was tough but Ella was her usual trouper self.

“Our supporters too have been great and hopefully by the end this will help us collect £3,200 towards our fundraising total of £40,000 so we can launch this programme in classrooms

across the country in the coming year."

Born with the genetic condition, Ella and her parents wanted to do something to help make a difference in classrooms across the UK for secondary school pupils with Down Syndrome.

The four were among a 15-strong team of volunteers from LTS Global Solutions, of which Dave is the Managing Director and Rachel is the Head of HR and Communications.

Every penny raised by the volunteers is being put towards a £40,000 fundraising campaign spearheaded by Dave and Rachel to help students with Down Syndrome to receive the best

start in life in terms of a solid education which serves as the foundation for a bright and successful future.

Specifically, it will pay for the development of a Secondary Education Programme to give schools all the resources and expertise needed to help students with Down syndrome thrive in the classroom.

It followed the couple’s own experience when choosing a secondary school for Ella. Having thrived in her early years at school the couple naturally expected to find a secondary school

with an offering to match that of her primary school.

But after meeting with a number of schools they were shocked and saddened to find the level of experience and expertise at secondary level was not of the same standard.

The couple launched a campaign in partnership with parent-led charity Down Syndrome UK to fund a programme which will help ensure that every secondary school pupil in the countryis given the very best start and allowed the same opportunities as their counterparts in the classroom.

The money they raise will go to equipping all schools with training, resources and ongoing support in subjects such as numeracy, literacy, communication and social interaction, to

ensure all teaching staff have the right skills to work with students with Down Syndrome in their care.

The programme is being devised by Becky Baxter, a speech and language therapist with almost two decades of experience in working with students with Down Syndrome. A similar

programme devised by Becky for early years and primary teaching and support staff on behalf of Down Syndrome UK has been a huge success.

To find out more or to donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/ltsglobalsolutionssecondaryeducation