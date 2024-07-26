Crime in Warwickshire is down overall but number of robberies and violent and sexual offences has risen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The number of reported crimes in Warwickshire has dropped slightly in the last 12 months – but robberies and violent and sexual offences have risen

The Office of National Statistics (ONS) published its Crime in England and Wales by Police Force Area dataset for 2023/24 on Wednesday (July 24).

Nationally, reports of crime have decreased by three per cent - in Warwickshire, this figure is closer to a decrease of five per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes an 18 per cent reduction in knife crime across the county – a “welcome figure”, which Warwickshire Police have attributed to several operations targeting knives including Op Sceptre (knife amnesties) and Op Talkative (encouraging anonymous reporting of concerns around knife possession).

Warwickshire Police

There was a 13 per cent reduction in vehicle offences – compared to the national average reduction of six per cent - and a 14 per cent reduction for offences involving criminal damage and arson compared to the national average reduction of six per cent.

But the figures also show an increase of violence with injury by three per cent and an increase of sexual offences by two per cent.

There has also been an increase in robbery of seven per cent, although the force says “this is in line with a national increase of around eight per cent across the country” and that it “still records comparatively few robberies in real terms compared to similar forces”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a 13 per cent reduction in vehicle offences – compared to the national average reduction of six per cent - and a 14 per cent reduction for offences involving criminal damage and arson compared to the national average reduction of six per cent.

Warwickshire Chief Constable Debbie Tedds said: “We are happy to see that our efforts in crime reduction across the county have paid off overall, particularly for knife crime, criminal damage, and vehicle offences – I’d like to thank the officers involved for their tireless work in bringing these figures down, your efforts are bearing fruit.