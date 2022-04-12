Rugby First cleaning team launch major offensive against chewing gum, graffiti and litter in our town centre

A three-man team from Rugby First launched a major offensive against litter and dirt

By Alex.Green
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:43 am
Photo submitted by Rugby First.

A three-man team from Rugby First launched a major offensive against dirt and litter in the town centre, blasting away with an array of (slightly oddly-named) machinery including ‘The Glutton’ – a monstrously-huge vacuum cleaner.

Rugby First’s cleaning team work six days a week through the year – and from March 25 to April 10, they magnified their efforts to join in with the national ‘Keep Britain Tidy’ campaign.

Throughout the year the team tackles litter, leaf and chewing gum removal, the deep cleaning of pavements and walkways, as well as more specialised services such as graffiti removal.

Photo submitted by Rugby First.

The cleans are achieved by using a variety of hi-tech, eco-friendly, battery-powered, cleaning equipment including the above mentioned ‘Glutton’, ‘The Powerflex’ and ‘The Metro Deep’.

Jo Kemp, Rugby First operations director, said; “A clean, safe and welcoming town centre is fundamental to its operation, growth, economy and success.”

Photo submitted by Rugby First.
