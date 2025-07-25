Green Flag awards for four parks and green spaces in and around Leamington

Cllr Will Roberts (left) with officers from the Council's Green Spaces team.

Warwick District Council (WDC) and its partners are celebrating once again after the announcement that four parks and green spaces in the area have received the internationally recognised Green Flag Award.

This year’s awards which are administered by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy have seen Jephson Gardens maintaining Green Flag status for a 19th year and consecutive flags for the Pump Room Gardens and the nature reserves at Oakley Wood and Crackley Wood - both of which are managed in partnership with the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.

In addition, both Jephson Gardens and the Pump Room Gardens once again gained Green Heritage Site Accreditation in association with Historic England for the conservation of the historic features within the two parks.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services at WDC said: “To once again, receive four Green Flag Awards is a great achievement and one that we don’t take for granted.

"These awards recognise and highlight that local people and visitors to Warwick district are benefitting from green spaces of the very highest quality.

"I’d like to pay tribute to the huge efforts of WDC’s Green Spaces Team, contractors (idVerde) and the great partnerships we have

with the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and the amazing work of the volunteers from the Friends of Oakley Wood and Crackley Wood.”

“I’d also like to recognise the significance the Green Heritage Site Accreditation for Jephson Gardens and the Pump Room Gardens, which is testament to the huge amount of work and planning that goes on behind the scenes to ensure that the history and beauty of these much-loved

public spaces are preserved and showcased for us all to enjoy.”