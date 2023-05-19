Primary school children in Wellesbourne plant trees to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III

Jess Perry, co-ordinator at Wellesbourne CE Primary School, said: “The children have loved learning about King Charles III in lessons and were thrilled to be part of the team planting trees at each of our sites. Orbit have been fantastic with organising the event and were great at leading the children – they loved being so involved and have learnt a lot! The rest of the school were also very interested and excited to see our new trees and plaques on our fields. Thank you to all that were involved in the process!”