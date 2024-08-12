Birmingham fighter wins Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship UK title in Coventry event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Connor ‘The Brumtown Bomber’ Tierney won the inaugural Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) United Kingdom Welterweight Championship at the sold-out Skydome Arena in Coventry

Two judges scored the back-and-forth, 165-pound showdown 48-45 for Tierney, while the third judge had it 48-46 for the unanimous winner. Both fighters registered a knockdown in the action-packed title fight. Tierney sent Graham to the canvas in the second round, and Graham floored Tierney in the fourth frame.

Tierney, who hails from Birmingham, England, improved to 8-2 in his bare knuckle career with the victory, while the previously undefeated Leeds, England fighter Graham fell to 2-1.

Tierney commented:

“It’s been a long way back after a couple of losses, but tonight I showed that I am back and now I’m a bare knuckle champion.

“Fair play to Jonny, he’s a brilliant boxer and we put on the fight of the night for the fans tonight.”