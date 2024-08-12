Birmingham fighter wins Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship UK title in Coventry event

By Mark Souster
Contributor
Published 12th Aug 2024, 13:46 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 13:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Connor ‘The Brumtown Bomber’ Tierney won the inaugural Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) United Kingdom Welterweight Championship at the sold-out Skydome Arena in Coventry

Two judges scored the back-and-forth, 165-pound showdown 48-45 for Tierney, while the third judge had it 48-46 for the unanimous winner. Both fighters registered a knockdown in the action-packed title fight. Tierney sent Graham to the canvas in the second round, and Graham floored Tierney in the fourth frame.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tierney, who hails from Birmingham, England, improved to 8-2 in his bare knuckle career with the victory, while the previously undefeated Leeds, England fighter Graham fell to 2-1.

Tierney commented:

Connor ‘The Brumtown Bomber’ Tierney won the inaugural BKFC United Kingdom Welterweight ChampionshipConnor ‘The Brumtown Bomber’ Tierney won the inaugural BKFC United Kingdom Welterweight Championship
Connor ‘The Brumtown Bomber’ Tierney won the inaugural BKFC United Kingdom Welterweight Championship

“It’s been a long way back after a couple of losses, but tonight I showed that I am back and now I’m a bare knuckle champion.

“Fair play to Jonny, he’s a brilliant boxer and we put on the fight of the night for the fans tonight.”

Related topics:TierneyCoventryConnorBirmingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice