Birmingham fighter wins Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship UK title in Coventry event
Two judges scored the back-and-forth, 165-pound showdown 48-45 for Tierney, while the third judge had it 48-46 for the unanimous winner. Both fighters registered a knockdown in the action-packed title fight. Tierney sent Graham to the canvas in the second round, and Graham floored Tierney in the fourth frame.
Tierney, who hails from Birmingham, England, improved to 8-2 in his bare knuckle career with the victory, while the previously undefeated Leeds, England fighter Graham fell to 2-1.
Tierney commented:
“It’s been a long way back after a couple of losses, but tonight I showed that I am back and now I’m a bare knuckle champion.
“Fair play to Jonny, he’s a brilliant boxer and we put on the fight of the night for the fans tonight.”
