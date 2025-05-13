This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Two tickets to Iron Maiden? How about two tickets to Wheatus’ 25th anniversary tour instead?

2025 marks the 25th anniversary of Wheatus’ self-titled debut album.

To celebrate, the Teenage Dirtbag act are returning to the United Kingdom for a series of dates celebrating the achievement.

Here’s where you can see the band perform live and how to avoid missing out on tickets.

Known for their hits Teenage Dirtbag and their cover of Erasure’s A Little Respect , 00s alternative act Wheatus is set to celebrate the anniversary of their debut album this year.

With 2025 marking the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, the group has announced an extensive tour of the United Kingdom, with dates in Newcastle, Glasgow, Norwich, Bristol, Manchester, and two dates at Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club.

Speaking about the affinity between the band and UK audiences, who helped propel Teenage Dirtbag to number two on the singles chart for two weeks in 2001 , lead singer Brendan B Brown remarked: “No matter what level we've been at, and it's been all over the place for us these 25 years - the English, Irish, Welsh & Scottish audiences, in particular the smaller towns, have always been super keen. It's as if they won't LET you have a bad show.

“And having cultivated the all-request, no set-list format has meant all the shows, no matter the size, remain intimate, unpredictable and guided by the moods of the crowd... Which to us is infinitely more exciting than rehearsed set-lists could ever be.”

Here's where you can experience a bit of 00s nostalgia in the United Kingdom later this year, and how to get tickets from today.

Where are Wheatus playing during their 2025 UK tour?

When can I get tickets to see Wheatus play on one of their UK tour dates?

Tickets to see Wheatus on their 2025 UK tour are currently on sale now through both Ticketmaster , Ticketweb and Universe for all dates.

