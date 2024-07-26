Four parks in and around Leamington and Kenilworth receive Green Flag Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four parks in and around Leamington and Kenilworth have received Green Flag Awards.

This year’s awards, which are given out by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, have seen Jephson Gardens maintaining Green Flag status for an 18th year and consecutive flags for the Pump Room Gardens and the nature reserves at Oakley Wood and Crackley Wood, both of which are managed in partnership with the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust.

Jephson Gardens and the Pump Room Gardens also gained Green Heritage Site Accreditation in association with Historic England for the conservation of the historic features within the two parks.

Pictured at Oakley Wood from left to right: Simon Richardson (WDC Green Spaces), Councillor Will Roberts, Chris Wood (Friends of Oakley Wood), Pamela Chilvers (WDC Oakley Wood Crematorium) and Max Kendall-Wilson (WDC Oakley Wood Crematorium). Photo supplied by Warwick District Council (WDC).

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services at Warwick District Council, said: “To receive four Green Flag Awards from Keep Britain Tidy is a great achievement and one that we don’t take for granted.

"These awards recognise and highlight that local people and visitors to Warwick District are benefitting from green spaces of the very highest quality.

"I would like to play tribute to the huge efforts of the council’s green spaces team, contractors (idVerde) and the great partnerships we have with the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and the amazing work of the volunteers from the Friends of Oakley Wood and Crackley Wood.